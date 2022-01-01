Go
Brunch Cafe

The day starts with Brunch

167 Lincoln ace

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Snapple$3.00
Cappuccino$5.00
Roasted Cauliflower Salad$18.00
Roasted Cauliflower, Red Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Chick Peas
Vegetable Panini$14.00
Marinara sauce, Mozzarellla Cheese, Peppers, Mushroom,Onion
Impossible Burger$20.00
Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese on Brioche Bun
French Fries$7.00
Colombian$4.00
Pizza Panini$12.00
Marinara sauce, Mozzarellla Cheese
Penne A La Vodka$15.00
Penne Pasta in Vodka Sauce
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.00
Location

167 Lincoln ace

long branch NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
