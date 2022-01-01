Go
Toast
  • Naples
  • Brunina's Pizza and Pasta

Brunina's Pizza and Pasta

PIZZA • PASTA

4330 Thomasson Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)

Popular Items

Gnocchi W Blackened Chicken Alfredo$22.00
Free Salad
Pollo Parmigiana$24.00
16" Pepperoni$18.50
16" Margherita$18.00
Spaghetti Meatballs$19.00
16" Regular Cheese$16.00
Mammas Meatballs$7.00
Caesar$11.00
14" Regular Cheese$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4330 Thomasson Dr

Naples FL

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
