Bruno’s A Taste of Italy
Come in and enjoy!
934 Lewis Ave Unit 2
Location
934 Lewis Ave Unit 2
Billings MT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mazevo Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
City Brew Coffee
City Brew Coffee - Billings - 5th and Grand Ave
City Brew Coffee
Montana Born & Roasted
Sam & Louie's
Sam & Louie’s is a casual Italian restaurant that is all about family & fun! We offer made from scratch and made to order New York style pizza, pastas, salads, burgers, calzones, strombolis and more. We also offer wine and a variety of craft beer on tap.