Go
Bruno's Bar & Grill / Deano's Pizza image

Bruno's Bar & Grill / Deano's Pizza

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

102 E Higham Street

St. Johns, MI 48879

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

14" Pizza$9.99
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Leave it plain cheese or choose from our 21 items!
10" Pizza$7.25
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Leave it plain cheese or choose from our 21 items!
...WINGS
Traditional or boneless wings deep fried with your choice of...
"naked" with aside of your favorite sauce or "saucy" dripping in your favorite choice of one of our 9 different sauces!
..STROMBOLI.$7.25
14" long and about 12-14 pieces of our smaller version of our Braid. Home made dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese and toppings of your choosing wrapped together to form a loaf style shared appetizer. Easily dipped in our pizza sauce if you so choose!
Taco Only$1.69
Choice of soft flour or crunchy corn tortilla shell with seasoned ground beef, cheddar, lettuce and tomatoes!
18" Pizza$12.99
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Leave it plain cheese or choose from our 21 items!
Bread Nugget Pillows$4.99
OUR HOUSE FAVORITE! Tender bite size pieces of dough topped with you choice of cinnamon or garlic butter & parmesan cheese! Served with Ranch or pizza sauce.
CALZONE$4.55
Our own home made dough wrapped around our home made sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and up to 5 toppings of your choosing. Cooked to a golden brown brushed with a garlic butter and parmesan cheese!
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET (includes fries)$8.99
Tender deep fried boneless chicken breast cooked to a golden crisp accompanied with our traditional French fries.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Soft warmed pizza dough covered with our special sauce and seasonings, smothered in mozzarella cheese, toasted to a golden brown!
See full menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

102 E Higham Street, St. Johns MI 48879

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

PAPA B's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We're completely mobile and committed to making our BBQ stand out above all others. Our schedule is updated regularly on our Facebook page.

Bridge Street Social

No reviews yet

Wine-centric food and hospitality-driven service. Open Tuesday-Saturday!

The Draft House

No reviews yet

Cozy, intimate gathering spot pre-covid 😉

Flap Jack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Bruno's Bar & Grill / Deano's Pizza

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston