Bruno's Hometown Pizza

9155 University Blvd

Popular Items

Italian Hoagie
Cooked Ham, Hard Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Tomato, Italian Dressing, Choice of Cheese and Lettuce. Toasted on a Mancini Roll
Deluxe
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Red Onion
Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive and Banana Pepper
House Salad$9.00
Fresh Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomato, Cheese Blend, Black Olive and Banana Pepper. Large enough for 2 people. Served with Choice of Dressing.
Cheesy Breadsticks$7.00
Served with Marinara and Garlic Dipping Sauce
12" Cheese$10.50
Breadsticks$5.00
Served With Marinara and Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce
Wings
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
Served with Carrots and Celery
Pepperoni Rolls$7.00
Served with Marinara and Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce
16" Cheese$13.50
Location

9155 University Blvd

Moon Township PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
