Bruno's Tavern

Cold drinks, great food and good times since 1934! At the corner of Hillary and Maple Street in Uptown New Orleans.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hickory Bacon Burger$12.00
Red Beans n' Rice$7.00
6 Boneless Wings$10.00
Chicken Finger Basket$13.00
Black Jack Chicken Club$11.00
Casual
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

7538 Maple Street

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm, 11:31 pm - 12:30 am
Monday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm, 11:31 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm, 11:31 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm, 11:31 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm, 11:31 pm - 12:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm, 11:31 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm, 11:31 pm - 12:30 am
