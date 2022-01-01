Brunswick restaurants you'll love

Brunswick restaurants
Toast
  • Brunswick

Brunswick's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwiches
Must-try Brunswick restaurants

Tortuga Jack's image

 

Tortuga Jack's

290 Frontage Rd, Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito Verde$8.29
Stuffed with Grilled Chicken, Beans and Rice. Topped with Queso Cheese and Spicy Green Sauce
Tortuga Nachos$6.99
Tortilla chips topped with Queso Cheese, Beans, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, and Sour Cream.
Burrito Supreme$8.19
Filled with Seasoned Beef, Beans and Rice. Topped With Roasted Tomato Sauce, Queso Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream
FLETC Student Center image

 

FLETC Student Center

1131 Chapel Crossing Rd., Brunswick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hamburger$7.49
6 oz Hamburger on Brioche Bun W/ Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle
Fries$1.50
Add Cheese, Chili, Bacon, Jalapenos, and/or Ranch
Chef's Salad$7.99
Fried, Grilled, or Blackened Chicken Breast,
Lettuce Blend, Tomatoes, Onions, and Cheese
Mr. Shuck's Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mr. Shuck's Seafood

107 Altama Connector, Brunswick

Avg 4.7 (1194 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Heated Shrimp Feast (1 Lb)$22.95
1 lb Shrimp. LCB sides
Catfish Dinner (2)$14.95
Fried, Blackened, or Grilled
2 filets and 1 regular side
Heated Shrimp Feast (1/2 Lb)$15.95
1/2 lb Shrimp, LCB sides
Arte Pizza - Downtown image

PIZZA

Arte Pizza - Downtown

1518 New Castle St., Brunswick

Avg 4.4 (322 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MD PEPPERONI$15.95
GARLIC BREAD$4.95
LG PEPPERONI$20.95
WRAP HAPPY, LLC image

 

WRAP HAPPY, LLC

5441 Altama Ave, Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GA Boy Breakfast Wrap$7.25
Two eggs, turkey bacon, turkey sausage, peppers, onions, hashbrowns & cheese
Salmon & Grits$7.25
Two crispy salmon croquettes served on garlic cheddar grits
Breakfast Bowl$5.99
Two eggs, Grits, and Cheese with your choice of proteins.
Reid's Apothecary image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Reid's Apothecary

1618 Newcastle St, Brunswick

Avg 4.9 (1230 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids nuggets and fries$7.00
Duck nachos$10.00
House made pork rinds (Large)$14.00
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy McSway's

1414 Newcastle St, Brunswick

Avg 4.7 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Melty Beef
Grilled Boars Head Roast Beef, melted cheddar cheese, and basil mayo on sourdough
Sliders$9.50
Angus beef burger sliders with Monterey Jack Cheese, Iceburg Lettuce, Tomato, and Bacon
Tipsy Burger$14.99
Angus Patty cooked to temperature with bacon, fried onion ring, pickles, arugula, tomato, BBQ sauce, and Monterey Jack.
Michael's Deli & Seafood image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Michael's Deli & Seafood

4601 Altama Ave, Brunswick

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Club Sandwich$6.29
Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on 3 Pieces of White Toast, Cut Into Triangles.
Reuben$6.99
Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, Fresh Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and 1000 Island Dressing Grilled to Perfection on Marble Rye Bread
Tilapia 1 Pc Dinner$7.99
Restaurant banner

 

Tipsy McFly's

295 Aviation Parkway, Suite 153, Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Map

