Brunswick restaurants you'll love

Tortuga Jack's
290 Frontage Rd, Brunswick
|Popular items
|Burrito Verde
|$8.29
Stuffed with Grilled Chicken, Beans and Rice. Topped with Queso Cheese and Spicy Green Sauce
|Tortuga Nachos
|$6.99
Tortilla chips topped with Queso Cheese, Beans, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, and Sour Cream.
|Burrito Supreme
|$8.19
Filled with Seasoned Beef, Beans and Rice. Topped With Roasted Tomato Sauce, Queso Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream
FLETC Student Center
1131 Chapel Crossing Rd., Brunswick
|Popular items
|Hamburger
|$7.49
6 oz Hamburger on Brioche Bun W/ Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle
|Fries
|$1.50
Add Cheese, Chili, Bacon, Jalapenos, and/or Ranch
|Chef's Salad
|$7.99
Fried, Grilled, or Blackened Chicken Breast,
Lettuce Blend, Tomatoes, Onions, and Cheese
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mr. Shuck's Seafood
107 Altama Connector, Brunswick
|Popular items
|Heated Shrimp Feast (1 Lb)
|$22.95
1 lb Shrimp. LCB sides
|Catfish Dinner (2)
|$14.95
Fried, Blackened, or Grilled
2 filets and 1 regular side
|Heated Shrimp Feast (1/2 Lb)
|$15.95
1/2 lb Shrimp, LCB sides
PIZZA
Arte Pizza - Downtown
1518 New Castle St., Brunswick
|Popular items
|MD PEPPERONI
|$15.95
|GARLIC BREAD
|$4.95
|LG PEPPERONI
|$20.95
WRAP HAPPY, LLC
5441 Altama Ave, Brunswick
|Popular items
|GA Boy Breakfast Wrap
|$7.25
Two eggs, turkey bacon, turkey sausage, peppers, onions, hashbrowns & cheese
|Salmon & Grits
|$7.25
Two crispy salmon croquettes served on garlic cheddar grits
|Breakfast Bowl
|$5.99
Two eggs, Grits, and Cheese with your choice of proteins.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Reid's Apothecary
1618 Newcastle St, Brunswick
|Popular items
|Kids nuggets and fries
|$7.00
|Duck nachos
|$10.00
|House made pork rinds (Large)
|$14.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tipsy McSway's
1414 Newcastle St, Brunswick
|Popular items
|Melty Beef
Grilled Boars Head Roast Beef, melted cheddar cheese, and basil mayo on sourdough
|Sliders
|$9.50
Angus beef burger sliders with Monterey Jack Cheese, Iceburg Lettuce, Tomato, and Bacon
|Tipsy Burger
|$14.99
Angus Patty cooked to temperature with bacon, fried onion ring, pickles, arugula, tomato, BBQ sauce, and Monterey Jack.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Michael's Deli & Seafood
4601 Altama Ave, Brunswick
|Popular items
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$6.29
Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on 3 Pieces of White Toast, Cut Into Triangles.
|Reuben
|$6.99
Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, Fresh Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and 1000 Island Dressing Grilled to Perfection on Marble Rye Bread
|Tilapia 1 Pc Dinner
|$7.99
Tipsy McFly's
295 Aviation Parkway, Suite 153, Brunswick