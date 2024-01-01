Blt sandwiches in Brunswick
Brunswick restaurants that serve blt sandwiches
Tipsy McSway's
1414 Newcastle St, Brunswick
|BLT Sandwich
Bacon, sliced tomato, arugula, basil mayo, on sourdough
Tipsy McFly's - Airport
295 Aviation Parkway, Suite 153, Brunswick
|BLT Sandwich
The BLT is a classic sandwich with a twist. We use crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and juicy tomato slices served on your choice of bread with our special basil mayo. It's a perfect balance of flavors that will leave you craving for more. Try it today and enjoy a delicious twist on the classic BLT!