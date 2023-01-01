Burger wraps in Brunswick
Brunswick restaurants that serve burger wraps
Wrap Happy
3365 Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick
|Bacon Cheese Burger Wrap
|$7.25
A quarter pound of 100% ground beef, crispy turkey bacon, and melted cheddar cheese wrapped in a whole wheat wrap with spring mix lettuce and fresh sliced tomatoes topped with tangy Heinz 57.
|Kids Cheese Burger Wrap
|$3.99
Wrap Happy Restaurant 2 - 5441 Altama Avenue
5441 Altama Avenue, Brunswick
