Burritos in Brunswick
Brunswick restaurants that serve burritos
Tortuga Jacks Brunswick
290 Frontage Drive, Brunswick
|Burrito Verde
|$9.29
Stuffed with Grilled Chicken, Beans and Rice. Topped with Queso Cheese and Spicy Green Sauce
Reid's Truck - 1618 Newcastle street
1618 Newcastle street, Brunswick
|Japanese Burrito
|$10.00
Huge burrito filled with either chicken or steak, with fried rice, sautéed veggies, egg, soy sauce and yum yum sauce!
|Breakfast Burrito Bowl
|$9.00
Breakfast bowl! Your choice of chicken, steak, or only egg and cheese. Comes in a bowl, with hot honey drizzle, home fries base. Comes with home fries!
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Seared breakfast burrito! Your choice of chicken, steak, or only egg and cheese. Hot honey drizzle, comes with home fries!