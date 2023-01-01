Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Brunswick

Brunswick restaurants
Brunswick restaurants that serve burritos

Tortuga Jacks Brunswick

290 Frontage Drive, Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Verde$9.29
Stuffed with Grilled Chicken, Beans and Rice. Topped with Queso Cheese and Spicy Green Sauce
More about Tortuga Jacks Brunswick
Reid's Truck - 1618 Newcastle street

1618 Newcastle street, Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Japanese Burrito$10.00
Huge burrito filled with either chicken or steak, with fried rice, sautéed veggies, egg, soy sauce and yum yum sauce!
Breakfast Burrito Bowl$9.00
Breakfast bowl! Your choice of chicken, steak, or only egg and cheese. Comes in a bowl, with hot honey drizzle, home fries base. Comes with home fries!
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Seared breakfast burrito! Your choice of chicken, steak, or only egg and cheese. Hot honey drizzle, comes with home fries!
More about Reid's Truck - 1618 Newcastle street

