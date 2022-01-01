Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Brunswick

Brunswick restaurants
Toast

Brunswick restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

WRAP HAPPY, LLC

5441 Altama Ave, Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Wrap$7.99
Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Spring Mix Lettuce, and Chipotle Ranch Wrapped in a Jalapeno Cheddar Wrap.
Grilled Chicken Wrap$6.25
Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast, Wrapped with American Cheese, Spring Mix Lettuce, and Fresh Sliced Tomatoes
Pepper Jack Chicken Wrap$8.89
Chicken, sautéed onions & mushrooms, peppers, pepper jack cheese, spring mix
More about WRAP HAPPY, LLC
Michael's Deli & Seafood image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Michael's Deli & Seafood

4601 Altama Ave, Brunswick

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Wrap$6.59
Fried Chicken Strips, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.59
Fried Chicken Strips Dipped in a Mild Buffalo Sauce, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.
More about Michael's Deli & Seafood

