Paninis in Brunswick

Brunswick restaurants
Brunswick restaurants that serve paninis

Arte Pizza - Downtown image

PIZZA

Arte Pizza - Downtown

1518 New Castle St., Brunswick

Avg 4.4 (322 reviews)
Takeout
MEATBALL PARMIGIANA PANINI$9.95
POLLO PANINI$9.95
MUFFULETTA PANINI$9.95
More about Arte Pizza - Downtown
Restaurant banner

 

Reid's Truck - 1618 Newcastle street

1618 Newcastle street, Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Panini$10.00
Grilled chicken tossed in our house buffalo sauce with spinach, mozzarella and ranch drizzle. Served on sourdough, pressed! Comes with fries and pickle.
Curry Chicken Panini$10.00
Thin sliced curry chicken on toasted sourdough, with tomato, mozzarella, arugula and garlic mayo! Comes with fries and a pickle.
Lemon pepper chicken panini$10.00
Thin sliced lemon pepper chicken on toasted sourdough, with tomato, mozzarella, arugula and garlic mayo! Comes with fries and a pickle.
More about Reid's Truck - 1618 Newcastle street

