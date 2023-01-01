Paninis in Brunswick
PIZZA
Arte Pizza - Downtown
1518 New Castle St., Brunswick
|MEATBALL PARMIGIANA PANINI
|$9.95
|POLLO PANINI
|$9.95
|MUFFULETTA PANINI
|$9.95
Reid's Truck - 1618 Newcastle street
1618 Newcastle street, Brunswick
|Buffalo Chicken Panini
|$10.00
Grilled chicken tossed in our house buffalo sauce with spinach, mozzarella and ranch drizzle. Served on sourdough, pressed! Comes with fries and pickle.
|Curry Chicken Panini
|$10.00
Thin sliced curry chicken on toasted sourdough, with tomato, mozzarella, arugula and garlic mayo! Comes with fries and a pickle.
|Lemon pepper chicken panini
|$10.00
Thin sliced lemon pepper chicken on toasted sourdough, with tomato, mozzarella, arugula and garlic mayo! Comes with fries and a pickle.