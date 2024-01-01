Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Brunswick

Brunswick restaurants
Brunswick restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Michael's Deli & Seafood image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Michael's Deli & Seafood - Brunswick

120 Trade Street, Brunswick

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Wrap$6.99
Fried Shrimp, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.
Grilled Shrimp Wrap$7.29
Grilled Shrimp, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.
Buffalo Shrimp Wrap$6.99
Fried Shrimp Dipped in a Mild Buffalo Sauce, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.
Restaurant banner

 

Wrap Happy - 5441 Altama Avenue

5441 Altama Avenue, Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Shrimp Wrap$10.99
Wild caught Sweet Georgia Shrimp Smothered in mild buffalo sauce on a bed of lettuce and tomato with Swiss cheese
