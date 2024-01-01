Shrimp wraps in Brunswick
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Michael's Deli & Seafood - Brunswick
120 Trade Street, Brunswick
|Fried Shrimp Wrap
|$6.99
Fried Shrimp, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.
|Grilled Shrimp Wrap
|$7.29
Grilled Shrimp, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.
|Buffalo Shrimp Wrap
|$6.99
Fried Shrimp Dipped in a Mild Buffalo Sauce, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.