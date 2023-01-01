Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Brunswick

Go
Brunswick restaurants
Toast

Brunswick restaurants that serve salmon

Main pic

 

Brickyard Hollow - Brunswick - 149 Maine Street

149 Maine Street, Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALMON POWER BOWL$16.50
HERBED SALMON, QUINOA, AVOCADO, POWER BLEND VEGGIES, PEPITAS, RED WINE VINAIGRETTE, TARRAGON AIOLI, PEA SHOOTS, SOFT-BOILED EGG
More about Brickyard Hollow - Brunswick - 149 Maine Street
Main pic

 

Dutchman's Wood-Fired Bagels - 14 Maine Street

14 Maine Street, Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden State Easter Platter WITH SALMON$125.00
Each Platter Comes with a Baker's Dozen Bagels (13) Three 8oz Cream Cheeses an Assortment of Cucumbers, Dill, Capers, Pickled Onions, and Heirloom tomatoes. Includes Browne Trading Co. Smoked Salmon.
More about Dutchman's Wood-Fired Bagels - 14 Maine Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Brunswick

Nachos

Cheese Fries

Mac And Cheese

Teriyaki Chicken

Pies

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Brunswick to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.2 (7 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (686 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2070 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston