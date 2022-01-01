Brunswick restaurants you'll love

Brunswick restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Brunswick

Brunswick's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Chicken
Greek
Must-try Brunswick restaurants

Old World Deli image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Old World Deli

1667 Pearl Road, Brunswick

Avg 4.8 (292 reviews)
Popular items
Reuben$12.00
Corned Beef with swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled rye with 1,000 Island dressing
Turkey Club$9.00
Double-decker on toasted Italian bread with bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise
Gyro$7.25
Beef and lamb mix served in fluffy pita with tomato, onion, and house made tzatziki sauce on the side
The Great American Pizza Co. image

 

The Great American Pizza Co.

1035 Pearl Road, Brunswick

No reviews yet
Popular items
16" XLARGE SPECIALTY 12 SLICE$25.00
12" MEDIUM SPECIALTY 8 SLICE$21.00
HOUSE romaine, mozzarella, tomato, red onions, black olives and banana pepper
Gyro George image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro George

1050 Pearl Rd, Brunswick

Avg 4.2 (529 reviews)
Popular items
Large Fries$4.99
LARGE FRESH CUT FRIES
Jumbo Gyro$12.99
JUMBO GYRO
lots of gyro meat
lettuce tomatoes onions
special sauce
on a hot grilled pita
Famous Philly Gyro$10.99
PHILLY GYRO
gyro meat
grilled onions, grilled mushrooms
cheese sauce,
side of special sauce
on a hot grilled pita
Banner pic

 

The Backyard

1813 Pearl Rd, Brunswick

No reviews yet
Popular items
BYO Burger*$12.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Backyard Burger$14.00
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Brunswick

Baklava

Mozzarella Sticks

