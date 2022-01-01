Brunswick restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Old World Deli
1667 Pearl Road, Brunswick
Popular items
Reuben
$12.00
Corned Beef with swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled rye with 1,000 Island dressing
Turkey Club
$9.00
Double-decker on toasted Italian bread with bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise
Gyro
$7.25
Beef and lamb mix served in fluffy pita with tomato, onion, and house made tzatziki sauce on the side
The Great American Pizza Co.
1035 Pearl Road, Brunswick
Popular items
16" XLARGE SPECIALTY 12 SLICE
$25.00
12" MEDIUM SPECIALTY 8 SLICE
$21.00
HOUSE romaine, mozzarella, tomato, red onions, black olives and banana pepper
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gyro George
1050 Pearl Rd, Brunswick
Popular items
Large Fries
$4.99
LARGE FRESH CUT FRIES
Jumbo Gyro
$12.99
JUMBO GYRO
lots of gyro meat
lettuce tomatoes onions
special sauce
on a hot grilled pita
Famous Philly Gyro
$10.99
PHILLY GYRO
gyro meat
grilled onions, grilled mushrooms
cheese sauce,
side of special sauce
on a hot grilled pita