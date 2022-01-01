Egg sandwiches in Brunswick
Brunswick restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Old World Deli
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Old World Deli
1667 Pearl Road, Brunswick
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$6.00
More about Gyro George
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gyro George
1050 Pearl Rd, Brunswick
|Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich
|$6.99
BACON EGG SANDWICH
1 egg, cheese
3 pork bacon slices
on texas toast
|Gyro Egg Cheese Sandwich
|$5.99
GYRO N EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH
gyro meet
1 egg
American cheese
on 2 pieces of Texas toast
|Sausage Egg Chz Sandwich
|$5.99
SAUSAGE EGG SANWICH
1 EGG, CHEESE
3 PORK SAUSAGE
ON TEXAS TOAST