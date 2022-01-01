Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Brunswick

Brunswick restaurants
Toast

Brunswick restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Old World Deli image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Old World Deli

1667 Pearl Road, Brunswick

Avg 4.8 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich$6.00
More about Old World Deli
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro George

1050 Pearl Rd, Brunswick

Avg 4.2 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich$6.99
BACON EGG SANDWICH
1 egg, cheese
3 pork bacon slices
on texas toast
Gyro Egg Cheese Sandwich$5.99
GYRO N EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH
gyro meet
1 egg
American cheese
on 2 pieces of Texas toast
Sausage Egg Chz Sandwich$5.99
SAUSAGE EGG SANWICH
1 EGG, CHEESE
3 PORK SAUSAGE
ON TEXAS TOAST
More about Gyro George

