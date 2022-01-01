Go
Bru's Public House

5433 Wade Park Blvd - Suite 100

Popular Items

French Dip$15.00
shaved ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, horseradish cream sauce, local hoagie roll
Chipotle Chicken Pasta$18.00
SIDE HOUSE SAUCE$0.50
SIDE HORSERADISH CREAM SAUCE$0.50
SIDE HONEY MUSTARD$0.25
Cuban$15.00
pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, local Cuban loaf
Bru's Burger$15.00
two patties, American cheese, onions, pickles, bacon, Bru’s house sauce, pretzel bun
SIDE RANCH$0.50
SIDE BALSAMIC VIN$0.50
Poutine$12.00
Location

5433 Wade Park Blvd - Suite 100

Raleigh NC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
