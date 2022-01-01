Go
Stop by for breakfast, lunch or dinner! We can't wait to serve you!

8395 West Thunderbird

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Quesadilla$3.99
Cheddar cheese + side of sour-cream
Breakfast Burrito$4.99
Eggs, Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese & Spicy mayo
Breakfast Bowls$4.99
Eggs, Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese & Spicy mayo
L - Chicken Bowl$8.99
rice, beans, lettuce, pico, guac, cheese, lime dressing, grilled peppers + your choice of salsa
Breakfast Tacos$2.99
Egg, Potatoes, Cheddar cheese & Spicy Mayo
2 Tacos for $6$6.00
Taco Tuesday 2 taco for $6 special.
L - Steak Burrito$8.99
Rice, Beans, Romaine, Pico, Queso Cheese, Guacmole & Lime Dressing
Breakfast Fireman Special$7.99
Egg, Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese & Spicy Mayo
L - Chicken Burrito$8.99
Rice, Beans, Romaine, Pico, Queso Cheese, Guacmole & Lime Dressing
Chips & Salsa$2.99
Chips + salsa
Location

Peoria AZ

Sunday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
