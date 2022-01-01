Go
Pureheart

14240 N. 43rd Ave

Popular Items

Papas Bravas$3.99
Seasoned Roasted Red Potatoes w/ Spicy Mayo
Orange Juice$2.79
Orange Juice
L- Al La Carte$4.99
Individual tacos with salsa
Croquetas$3.99
Potato, Ham, Cheese & Jalapeño Poppers W/ Spicy Mayo
Empanada$3.99
Chicken & Veggies filled Puff Pastry W/ Spicy Mayo
Horchata
cinnamon sugar agua fresca drink
L - Steak Burrito$8.99
Rice, Beans, Romaine, Pico, Queso Cheese, Guacmole & Lime Dressing
Spanish Elote$3.49
Seasoned corn w/ cotija cheese + spicy mayo.
Churro$3.99
2ea churros w/ cinnamon sugar mix + chocolate dipping sauce
B- Bowls$4.99
Choice of protein, Eggs & potatoes cheddar cheese + spicy mayo
Location

14240 N. 43rd Ave

Glendale AZ

Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:00 pm
