Brussels Bistro
Want to live the authentic experience for all the senses ? Brussels Bistro offers a relaxed, warm and inviting place for everyone who wants to escape briefly from daily life and experience a little taste of Belgium without the "jet lag"
FRENCH FRIES
222 Forest Ave. • $$
Location
222 Forest Ave.
Laguna Beach CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
