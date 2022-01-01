Go
Want to live the authentic experience for all the senses ? Brussels Bistro offers a relaxed, warm and inviting place for everyone who wants to escape briefly from daily life and experience a little taste of Belgium without the "jet lag"

FRENCH FRIES

222 Forest Ave. • $$

Avg 4.7 (1943 reviews)

Popular Items

Truffle$1.00
Truffle oil, mayonnaise
Mayonnaise
Hommade mayonnaise
Petit cornet Frites (Small Cone of Fries)$5.00
Bintje potatoes double fried in beef fat (GF)
Bitterballen$12.00
5 pcs
Beef, onion, celery, Beef broth, bay leaves, thym, butter, flour, nutmeg, egg white, gelatin, panko breadcrumb.
Grand Cornet de frites (Large Cone of Fries)$8.00
Bintje potatoes double fried in beef fat (GF)
Caesar$12.00
Heart of romaine, Parmesan cheese, croûtons, Caesar dressing
Bread & Butter$4.00
1/2 Artisan bread baguette and butter
Burger$17.00
8 oz beef patty, Gruyere cheese, caramelized endive and onions, lettuce, ciabatta bread, Belgian fries (side of ketchup and cocktail sauce)
Onion Soup$9.00
Onion, veggie broth, salt, pepper, side of Gruyere cheese
Boeuf Bourguignon$28.00
Beef diced, red wine, bacon, pearl onion, carrot, veal base, flour, salt, pepper, butter, onion yellow, beef base, bay leaves, parsley, tomato paste, garlic,
mushroom

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

222 Forest Ave.

Laguna Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

