Go
Toast

Brussels Bistro

Want to live the authentic Belgian experience for all the senses ?
Brussels Bistro offers a relaxed, warm and inviting place for anyone who wants to escape briefly from daily life and experience a little taste of Belgium without the “jet lag”.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

218 Avenida Del Mar • $$

Avg 4.6 (491 reviews)

Popular Items

Grand Cornet de frites$8.00
Bintje potatoes double fried in beef fat (GF)
Burger$17.00
8 oz beef patty, Gruyere cheese, caramelized endive and onions, lettuce, ciabatta bread, Belgian fries (side of ketchup and cocktail sauce)
Kale & Goat cheese$15.00
Goat cheese, baby kale, cranberries, cherry tomatoes, almond, avocado, ponzu dressing (GF)
Creamy Chicken$24.00
Chicken, cream, mushroom, flour, butter, chicken broth, veggie broth, salt, pepper,
Puff pastry
Chicken sandwich$14.00
Fried breaded chicken, Gruyère, mustard espuma, mayonnaise, avocado, tomato, lettuce, brioche bun, mixed greens
Petit cornet Frites$5.00
Bintje potatoes double fried in beef fat (GF)
Boeuf Bourguignon$28.00
Beef diced, red wine, bacon, pearl onion, carrot, veal base, flour, salt, pepper, butter, onion yellow, beef base, bay leaves, parsley, tomato paste, garlic,
mushroom
Bread & Butter$4.00
1/2 Artisan bread baguette and butter
Mushroom soup$13.00
Mushroom, cream, chicken broth, flour, butter, salt, pepper, puff pastry
Spaghetti Bolognese$18.00
Spaghetti, ground beef, ground pork, tomato whole peeled, tomato paste, garlic, onion, bay leaves, thym, salt, pepper, Gruyere cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

218 Avenida Del Mar

San Clemente CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Ramen Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Cellar

No reviews yet

Online ordering is also available for Cheese Boards, Batch Cocktails, Wine and more.
Thank you for your continued support we look forward to seeing you soon.

HH Cottons

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mulligans Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Some Of The Best Times You Will Never Remember

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston