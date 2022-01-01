Go
Toast

Bruto

Bruto is back! Welcome to our experimental playground for grains and corn. We hope you enjoy our simple menu inspired by the flavors of South America created with locally sourced ingredients. Order through your QR code at your table or place an order to go!

1801 Blake St #100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Panzanella$9.00
arugula, frisee, radicchio, citrus, parmesan
Marguez$18.00
al pastor pork, cotija, pickled onion, pineapple, cilantro
Red Pizza$14.00
cheese, red sauce, olive oil
Hearth Bread$11.00
Mole Blanco, Miso Butter, Marcona
Bruto Taco Kit 2 People$35.00
Makes 8 tacos.
Choose your filling. Includes tortillas, Salsa Verde, Xnipec, Limes, Cilantro, Salsa Aguacate, Radish, Shishitos Toreados
Burrata$12.00
butter, sea salt
Chicken Liver Mousse$12.00
sunflower seeds, honey - gluten free
Miale Pizza$16.00
ricotta, potato, cilantro, crema
Bruto Taco Kit 4 People$45.00
Makes 12 tacos.
Choose your filling. Includes tortillas, Salsa Verde, Xnipec, Limes, Cilantro, Salsa Aguacate, Radish, Shishitos Toreados
White Pizza$15.00
cheese, garlic, oregano, chili
See full menu

Location

1801 Blake St #100

Denver CO

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bubu

No reviews yet

Bubu

Milepost Zero Bar

No reviews yet

The Milepost Zero bar is your home base for crafted cocktails, beer and wine featuring curated selections and local picks.

Jovanina's Broken Italian

No reviews yet

WOOD-FIRED MODERN ITALIAN
IN THE HEART OF LODO

Mono Mono

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the chicken!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston