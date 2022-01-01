Go
Brutopia

Here at Brutopia, we aim to provide world-class beers influenced by a traditional brewery style, while also tapping into the rich diversity of artisan craft beers and amazing local products found in our state of Rhode Island. Our brews are inspired from these local crafts and we use only the finest and freshest hops & grains, leaving each beer bursting with sensational aromas & flavors to perfectly compliment our dishes.

505 Atwood Ave.

Popular Items

Smokestack Burger$13.00
Carolina Style Pulled Pork Shoulder Plate$15.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Big Bowl Of Mac & Cheese$8.00
Baked Pretzel$6.00
Smoked Brisket$17.00
Appy Wings$6.00
BBQ Combo$25.00
Brutopia Burger$17.00
House Smoked Wings$9.00
Location

Cranston RI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
