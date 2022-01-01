Go
Bruxie

Famous for our bold, fun and unconventional gourmet waffle sandwiches you've come to know and love!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

215 W Birch St • $

Avg 4.3 (3977 reviews)

Popular Items

HOLY CHICKEN!$12.45
Maple Glazed Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Sriracha Mayo, Sunny-Side Up Egg
5 TENDERS & FRIES$13.95
Choose type of tenders and up to 3 sauces
BACON, EGG & CHEDDAR$8.95
2 Large Overhard Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Melted Cheddar, Mayo
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES$13.95
Boneless Fried Chicken, Bruxie Waffle, Butter, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
LOADED WAFFLE-CUT FRIES$8.95
Bruxie Cheese Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sour Cream, Chives
2 "KIDS" TENDERS & FRIES$7.95
Original Seasoned or Unseasoned Tenders
NUTELLA & BANANA$7.45
Nutella, Sweet Cream, Sliced Bananas
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN$12.95
Fried Chicken, Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Egg, Tomato, Cheddar, Chives, Homemade Ranch Dressing
THE ORIGINAL$10.95
Original Seasoned Chicken Breast, Chili Honey Glaze, Cider Slaw
3 TENDERS & FRIES$10.95
Choose type of tenders and up to 2 sauces
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

215 W Birch St

Brea CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

