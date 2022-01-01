Go
Toast

Bruxie

Come in and enjoy!

5230 Lankershim BLVD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SHAKE IT!$5.95
Bruxies Famous Shakes. Vanilla - Chocolate - Fresh Strawberry - Cookies & Cream - Nutella - Seasonal
THE ORIGINAL$10.95
Original Seasoned Chicken Breast, Chili Honey Glaze, Cider Slaw
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN$12.95
Fried Chicken, Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Egg, Tomato, Cheddar, Chives, Homemade Ranch Dressing
5 TENDERS & FRIES$13.95
Choose type of tenders and up to 3 sauces
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES$13.95
Boneless Fried Chicken, Bruxie Waffle, Butter, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
3 TENDERS & FRIES$10.95
Choose type of tenders and up to 2 sauces
DIPPING SAUCES
Homemade Ranch
Buffalo
Honey Mustard
Carolina BBQ
Chili Honey
Cheese Sauce
Bruxie Sauce
Sriracha Aioli
Chipotle Mayo
KICKIN' "NASHVILLE" HOT$10.50
Spicy & Smoky, Tangy Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles
HOLY CHICKEN!$12.45
Maple Glazed Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Sriracha Mayo, Sunny-Side Up Egg
CREME BRULEE & STRAWBERRIES$7.45
Vanilla Pastry Cream, Bruleed Sugar, Fresh Strawberries
See full menu

Location

5230 Lankershim BLVD

North Hollywood CA

Sunday6:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:45 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

City Vibes Coffee

No reviews yet

City Vibes Coffee is a local coffee house located in the heart of the North Hollywood Arts District in Los Angeles, CA. We strive in providing the best, highest quality coffee and making every drink to perfection.

Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO

No reviews yet

Built into the North Hollywood Historic Train Depot as part of the restoration of this registered State Historic Landmark Building, this cafe brings back to life a longtime hub of the neighborhood. Built in the early 1890s, the depot is situated at the intersection of the Red Line and Orange Bus Line — two of the city’s most-traveled public transportation routes. It’s a warm, welcoming venue where residents and commuters can enjoy one of life’s simple pleasures: a delicious cup of coffee and good company.

Superba Snacks and Coffee

No reviews yet

Superba Snacks + Coffee is a fun-loving eatery and coffee stop. We’re open for the early risers and serve through mid-afternoon. We serve breakfast + lunch with a selection of pastries and breads baked fresh everyday at our Venice Bakehouse. Come see us today!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston