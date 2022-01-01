Bruxie
Famous for our bold, fun and unconventional gourmet waffle sandwiches you've come to know and love!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
292 N Glassell St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
292 N Glassell St
Orange CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
O SEA
📍 Responsibly sourced seafood, complemented by the seasonality and diversity of California cooking, in the historic heart of Orange County
HANANO RAMEN - OC
Come in and enjoy!
Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS
It’s not your fault Canes has been your only option to choose from....now you can come and enjoy thee greatest, finest ‘Scratch Made Chix Tenders’ in Southern California with over 15 House Made Dipping Sauces including our famous Jaxon’s Cajun and Reaper BBQ! Add a Fresh Mac and Cheese, Pickles, Slaw, Crinkle 🍟, Sweet Potato 🍟 w/ our sweet tea or 20 brews on tap!
Bosscat Orange
Come in and enjoy!