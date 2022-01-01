Go
Bruxie

Famous for our bold, fun and unconventional gourmet waffle sandwiches you've come to know and love!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

292 N Glassell St • $

Avg 4.6 (9509 reviews)

Popular Items

GRILLED CHICKEN & ROASTED MUSHROOM$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Crimini Mushrooms, Sun-Dried, Tomato, Herb Goat Cheese, Romaine & Arugula, Chives, Lemon Vinaigrette & Balsamic Reduction
DULCE DE LECHE$5.95
SHAKE OF THE MONTH: MAY
Housemade Caramel with Frozen Custard
LOADED TOTS$8.95
Bruxie Cheese Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sour Cream, Chives
ANGRY MAC & CHEESE (Lg)$10.95
Spiced Cheese Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Chives
HOMEMADE SLAW$3.95
Homemade Slaw with Creamy Honey Mustard Dressing
FRESH BLUEBERRY SHAKE$6.45
Blueberry Puree made from Fresh Blueberries mixed with Frozen Custard topped with Homemade Whipped Cream.
DIPPING SAUCES
Homemade Ranch
Buffalo
Honey Mustard
Carolina BBQ
Chili Honey
Cheese Sauce
Bruxie Sauce
Sriracha Aioli
Chipotle Mayo
SPICED TOTS$3.95
Premium Tots tossed in Carnitas Seasoning
PURE VERMONT MAPLE SYRUP$0.93
Pure Vermont Maple Syrup in a bottle.
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN$12.95
Fried Chicken, Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Egg, Tomato, Cheddar, Chives, Homemade Ranch Dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

292 N Glassell St

Orange CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
