Bruxie

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

1412 3rd Street Promenade

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Popular Items

HOLY CHICKEN!$13.49
Maple Glazed Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Sriracha Mayo, Sunny-Side Up Egg
THE CRISPY$12.19
Shredded Romaine, Sliced Tomato, Pickles, Bruxie Sauce
TENDERS BY THE 10$21.99
Choose type of tenders and up to 3 sauces
5 TENDERS & FRIES$15.99
Choose type of tenders and up to 3 sauces
ANGRY MAC & CHEESE (Reg)$6.99
Spiced Cheese Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Chives
THE ORIGINAL$12.19
Original Seasoned Chicken Breast, Chili Honey Glaze, Cider Slaw
KICKIN' "NASHVILLE" HOT$12.19
Spicy & Smoky, Tangy Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles
3 TENDERS & FRIES$11.99
Choose type of tenders and up to 2 sauces
2 TENDERS & FRIES$8.49
Original Seasoned or Unseasoned Tenders
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES$15.39
Boneless Fried Chicken, Bruxie Waffle, Butter, Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

1412 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica CA 90401

