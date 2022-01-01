Bryan restaurants you'll love
Bryan's top cuisines
Must-try Bryan restaurants
More about Polite Coffee
Polite Coffee
800 S Bryan Ave, Bryan
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST IN BED
|$5.50
A latte with fruity pebble cereal infused milk.
|KYLE HOUSE
|$5.50
A latte with honey syrup and cinnamon
|GARDEN PARTY
|$5.50
A latte with lavender and sage infused simple syrup.
More about Rx Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Rx Pizza
200 W 26th St, Bryan
|Popular items
|Rosie
|$15.00
Pesto base, mozzarella, roasted garlic, rosemary chicken, caramelized onions
|Mediterranean Salad
|$8.50
Spring mix, feta, Kalamata olives, cucumber, pickled onion, fire roasted tomatoes, Greek dressing
|Porkscription
|$16.00
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, pulled pork, bacon
More about Mr. G's Pizzeria - Bryan
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mr. G's Pizzeria - Bryan
201 W 26th St, Bryan
|Popular items
|Toasted Ravioli
|$6.95
Perfectly crisp, spicy ravioli stuffed with gooey mozzarella and feta cheese. Served with homemade marinara.
|Cheese Stix
|$6.95
Classic Mozzarella stix served with homemade marinara.
|Meatzone
|$20.00
Crammed with mozzarella, pepperoni, hamburger, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and ham. Served with fresh marinara.
More about The Village
The Village
210 W 26th St, Bryan
|Popular items
|Breakfast Bagel
|$10.50
A toasted egg bagel (from Zeitman's Grocery!) with farm fresh scrambled eggs, melted cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, and your choice of meat
|Breakfast Panini
|$10.50
Farm fresh scrambled eggs, cheddar, chipotle mayo* & your choice of meat pressed on our house made focaccia.
|Dr. Rex's Breakfast
|$11.00
Two eggs cooked your way, bacon or house made sausage, & whole wheat toast served with butter & jam
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
4309 Wellborn Road, Bryan
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about J. Cody's Steaks & BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
J. Cody's Steaks & BBQ
3610 S College Ave, Bryan
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger Basket
|$11.75
|Large Cobbler
|$3.75
|Brisket Plate
|$13.99
More about Downtown Elixir & Spirits Company
Downtown Elixir & Spirits Company
120 South Main St., Bryan
More about Shipwreck Grill
Shipwreck Grill
206 E Villa Maria, Bryan
More about Margie’s Bar & Grill
Margie’s Bar & Grill
320 north main, Bryan