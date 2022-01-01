Bryan restaurants you'll love

Bryan restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bryan

Bryan's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Bryan restaurants

Polite Coffee image

 

Polite Coffee

800 S Bryan Ave, Bryan

Avg 4.9 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BREAKFAST IN BED$5.50
A latte with fruity pebble cereal infused milk.
KYLE HOUSE$5.50
A latte with honey syrup and cinnamon
GARDEN PARTY$5.50
A latte with lavender and sage infused simple syrup.
Rx Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Rx Pizza

200 W 26th St, Bryan

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rosie$15.00
Pesto base, mozzarella, roasted garlic, rosemary chicken, caramelized onions
Mediterranean Salad$8.50
Spring mix, feta, Kalamata olives, cucumber, pickled onion, fire roasted tomatoes, Greek dressing
Porkscription$16.00
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, pulled pork, bacon
Mr. G's Pizzeria - Bryan image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mr. G's Pizzeria - Bryan

201 W 26th St, Bryan

Avg 3.6 (181 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Toasted Ravioli$6.95
Perfectly crisp, spicy ravioli stuffed with gooey mozzarella and feta cheese. Served with homemade marinara.
Cheese Stix$6.95
Classic Mozzarella stix served with homemade marinara.
Meatzone$20.00
Crammed with mozzarella, pepperoni, hamburger, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and ham. Served with fresh marinara.
The Village image

 

The Village

210 W 26th St, Bryan

Avg 4.5 (1345 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Bagel$10.50
A toasted egg bagel (from Zeitman's Grocery!) with farm fresh scrambled eggs, melted cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, and your choice of meat
Breakfast Panini$10.50
Farm fresh scrambled eggs, cheddar, chipotle mayo* & your choice of meat pressed on our house made focaccia.
Dr. Rex's Breakfast$11.00
Two eggs cooked your way, bacon or house made sausage, & whole wheat toast served with butter & jam
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

4309 Wellborn Road, Bryan

Avg 4.5 (7885 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
J. Cody's Steaks & BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

J. Cody's Steaks & BBQ

3610 S College Ave, Bryan

Avg 3.8 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger Basket$11.75
Large Cobbler$3.75
Brisket Plate$13.99
Downtown Elixir & Spirits Company image

 

Downtown Elixir & Spirits Company

120 South Main St., Bryan

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Carney's Pub and Grill

3410 S College Ave, Bryan

Avg 4.5 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Crave Bryan LLC

308 N Main Street, Bryan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Shipwreck Grill

206 E Villa Maria, Bryan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Margie’s Bar & Grill

320 north main, Bryan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
