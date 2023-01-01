Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Bryan
/
Bryan
/
Cannolis
Bryan restaurants that serve cannolis
Fritellas italian Cafe
3901 S. Texas Ave., Bryan
No reviews yet
Cannoli Siciliani
$7.95
More about Fritellas italian Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mr. G's Pizzeria
201 W 26th St, Bryan
Avg 3.6
(181 reviews)
Cannoli
$7.95
More about Mr. G's Pizzeria
Browse other tasty dishes in Bryan
Cake
Paninis
Pies
Ravioli
Hummus
French Fries
Burritos
Margherita Pizza
More near Bryan to explore
College Station
Avg 4.3
(56 restaurants)
Cypress
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Conroe
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Tomball
Avg 4.6
(33 restaurants)
Magnolia
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4
(24 restaurants)
Taylor
Avg 5
(10 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
College Station
Avg 4.3
(56 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1185 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(116 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(446 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(779 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(859 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston