Chicken sandwiches in
Bryan
/
Bryan
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Bryan restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Polite Coffee
800 S Bryan Ave, Bryan
Avg 4.9
(15 reviews)
CHICKEN PIZZA SANDWICH
$6.00
More about Polite Coffee
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
J. Cody's Steaks & BBQ
3610 S College Ave, Bryan
Avg 3.8
(215 reviews)
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich Basket
$12.25
Chicken Thigh Sandwich
$7.49
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Basket
$8.75
More about J. Cody's Steaks & BBQ
