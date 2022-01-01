Bryan restaurants you'll love
Must-try Bryan restaurants
Polite Coffee
800 S Bryan Ave, Bryan
|Popular items
|SLAPFIGHT
|$6.50
Cold-brew, lime juice, gingerbeer, garnished with mint!
|LATTE (12OZ)
|$5.00
Espresso + Milk (12oz)
Hot or Iced
|SCONE
|$3.25
Scone of the month. Flavors may vary!
PIZZA • SALADS
Rx Pizza - Downtown Bryan
200 W 26th St, Bryan
|Popular items
|Porkscription
|$17.00
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, pulled pork, bacon
|Fried Mozzarella
|$8.00
5 pieces of hand breaded mozzarella fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch dressing and marinara.
|Mediterranean Salad
|$10.00
Spring mix, feta, Kalamata olives, cucumber, pickled onion, fire roasted tomatoes, Greek dressing
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mr. G's Pizzeria
201 W 26th St, Bryan
|Popular items
|Pizza Roll
|$6.50
Mouthful of Heaven. Our G-iant Pizza Roll talks for itself! Pepperoni and Cheese
|Cheese Stix
|$7.50
Classic Mozzarella stix served with homemade marinara.
|Pizza Roll (2)
|$12.00
Mouthful of Heaven. Our G-iant Pizza Roll talks for itself! Pepperoni and Fresh Mozzarella!!
The Village
210 W 26th St, Bryan
|Popular items
|The TBA
|$13.75
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Raspberry Chipotle Mayo* on a Jalapeño Cheese Bun
|Dr. Rex's Breakfast
|$11.50
Two eggs cooked your way, bacon or house made sausage, & whole wheat toast served with butter & jam
|Zeitman's Grocery Bagel & Schmear
|$3.75
Zeitman's Grocery Bagel & Schmear
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack - College Station
4309 Wellborn Road, Bryan
|Popular items
|The Single
|$0.00
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$0.00
Served with Marinara
|Large Milkshake
|$0.00
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
J. Cody's Steaks & BBQ
3610 S College Ave, Bryan
|Popular items
|10 oz. Ribeye
|$18.99
|3 Meat Plate
|$16.49
|2 Meat Plate
|$14.49
Low Wood Smoking - 1313 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, TX, 77802
1313 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan
|Popular items
|Chips
|$1.00
Don Chente Mexican & Seafood
2701 East State Highway 21, Bryan
Downtown Elixir & Spirits Company - 120 South Main St.
120 South Main St., Bryan
Don Chente Mexican & Seafood Restaurant #1 - 712 East Villa Maria Road
712 East Villa Maria Road, Bryan
GRILL
Carney's Pub and Grill - 3410 S College Ave
3410 S College Ave, Bryan
Trackside at 29th - 4001 E 29th, SUITE 75
4001 E 29th, SUITE 75, Bryan
Taco Crave Bryan LLC - 308 N Main Street
308 N Main Street, Bryan
La Salle Hotel - 120 S. Main Street
120 S. Main Street, Bryan
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hot Dogs & Wings Etc
310 N Texas Ave, Bryan
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • STEAKS
Longhorn Tavern Steakhouse - Bryan
201 E 24th St, Bryan
BCS Axe House - www.bcsaxehouse.com
3601 S Texas Ave, Bryan
The Cowboy Club
2820 Finfeather Rd, Bryan
The cadillac Ranch bar and grill - 8200 Sandy Point Road
8200 Sandy Point Road, Bryan
The Top Shelf Bar & Grill
400 N Bryan Ave., Bryan
3rd Floor Cantina - 201 West 26th Street, Suite B
201 West 26th Street, Suite B, Bryan