Greek salad in Bryan

Bryan restaurants
Bryan restaurants that serve greek salad

Mr. G's Pizzeria - Bryan image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mr. G's Pizzeria - Bryan

201 W 26th St, Bryan

Avg 3.6 (181 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad
Arcadian lettuce, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, purple onions, feta cheese drizzled in homemade Greek dressing.
More about Mr. G's Pizzeria - Bryan
02009602-ba91-4ea6-8e3a-7329b09744e9 image

 

The Village

210 W 26th St, Bryan

Avg 4.5 (1345 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.50
Green Leaf Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Red Onion, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber & Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
Side Greek Salad$4.00
Green Leaf Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Red Onion, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber & Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
More about The Village

