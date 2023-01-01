Paninis in Bryan
Bryan restaurants that serve paninis
Fritellas italian Cafe
3901 S. Texas Ave., Bryan
|Chicken Panini
|$9.25
Melted Mozzarella Cheese/House Made Tomato Sauce
|Meatball Panini
|$9.95
Melted Mozzarella Cheese/House Made Tomato Sauce
|Sausage Panini
|$9.95
Melted Mozzarella Cheese/House Made Tomato Sauce
The Village
210 W 26th St, Bryan
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$13.75
Chicken, Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers and Onions, Tomato, Goat Cheese, Focaccia
|Breakfast Panini
|$12.50
Farm fresh scrambled eggs, cheddar, chipotle mayo* & your choice of meat pressed on our house made focaccia.
|Eggplant Pesto Panini
|$13.75
Roasted Eggplant, Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers and Onions, Tomato, Goat Cheese, Focaccia