Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Bryan

Go
Bryan restaurants
Toast

Bryan restaurants that serve paninis

Main pic

 

Fritellas italian Cafe

3901 S. Texas Ave., Bryan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Panini$9.25
Melted Mozzarella Cheese/House Made Tomato Sauce
Meatball Panini$9.95
Melted Mozzarella Cheese/House Made Tomato Sauce
Sausage Panini$9.95
Melted Mozzarella Cheese/House Made Tomato Sauce
More about Fritellas italian Cafe
Breakfast Panini image

 

The Village

210 W 26th St, Bryan

Avg 4.5 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Panini$13.75
Chicken, Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers and Onions, Tomato, Goat Cheese, Focaccia
Breakfast Panini$12.50
Farm fresh scrambled eggs, cheddar, chipotle mayo* & your choice of meat pressed on our house made focaccia.
Eggplant Pesto Panini$13.75
Roasted Eggplant, Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers and Onions, Tomato, Goat Cheese, Focaccia
More about The Village

Browse other tasty dishes in Bryan

Mozzarella Sticks

Pepperoni Pizza

Hummus

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cappuccino

Muffins

Chicken Tenders

Cannolis

Map

More near Bryan to explore

College Station

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Conroe

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

College Station

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (446 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (779 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (859 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston