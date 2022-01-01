Go
Bryan's American Grille

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2009 Ogden Ave. • $

Avg 4.7 (610 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2009 Ogden Ave.

Downers Grove IL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

