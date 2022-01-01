Bryn Mawr restaurants you'll love
Avalon Bar and Bistro
818 Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$14.00
Fried risotto balls served with a creamy blush sauce
|Fried Cauliflower
|$12.00
lightly fried with lemon caper remoulade (no breading)
|Eggplant Chips
|$14.00
lightly breaded and fried with marinara dipping sauce
Otto by Polpo
52-54 Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr
|Popular items
|CESARE
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing and shaved parmigiana
|RUCOLA
|$12.00
Baby arugula, shaved parmigiana, and cherry tomatoes in e.v.o.o dressing
|SIDE PASTA
|$7.00
PLEASE CHOOSE PASTA AND SAUCE
PIZZA • PASTA
Fraschetta
816 W Lancaster Ave, BRYN MAWR
|Popular items
|Pappardelle alla Bolognese
|$20.00
Long ribbon pasta with a 3 hour beef/pork ragu tomato sauce finished Parmigiano
|Papperdelle ai Funghi
|$21.00
Sautee forest mushroom in a truffled cream sauce finished with Parmigiano
|Insalata di Prosciutto
|$14.00
Baby Arugala Prosciutto di Parma Shaved Parmigiano Lemon vinaigrette
Gullifty's Restaurant
1149 West Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr
|Popular items
|French Onion Soup
|$7.25
Classic homemade onion soup topped with croutons and Austrian Gruyere cheese
|Build Your Own
|$12.49
Choose your protein and toppings to create the perfect burger or grilled sandwich
|Build Your Own Pizza or Flatbread
Build your own flatbread made on our homemade dough with our San Marzano pizza sauce and Grande pizza cheese
Spread Bagelry - Bryn Mawr
915 Lancaster Avenue Suite 180, Bryn Mawr
|Popular items
|Bagel with Cream Cheese
|$4.00
|La Colombe Corsica Retail Box
|$11.00
|Bagel with Nova Cream Cheese
|$6.00
La Cabra Brewing Smoke House
810 Glenbrook Avenue, Bryn Mawr