Bryn Mawr restaurants you'll love

Go
Bryn Mawr restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bryn Mawr

Bryn Mawr's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Bryn Mawr restaurants

Avalon Bar and Bistro image

 

Avalon Bar and Bistro

818 Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arancini$14.00
Fried risotto balls served with a creamy blush sauce
Fried Cauliflower$12.00
lightly fried with lemon caper remoulade (no breading)
Eggplant Chips$14.00
lightly breaded and fried with marinara dipping sauce
More about Avalon Bar and Bistro
Otto by Polpo image

 

Otto by Polpo

52-54 Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CESARE$11.00
Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing and shaved parmigiana
RUCOLA$12.00
Baby arugula, shaved parmigiana, and cherry tomatoes in e.v.o.o dressing
SIDE PASTA$7.00
PLEASE CHOOSE PASTA AND SAUCE
More about Otto by Polpo
Fraschetta image

PIZZA • PASTA

Fraschetta

816 W Lancaster Ave, BRYN MAWR

Avg 4.5 (1206 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pappardelle alla Bolognese$20.00
Long ribbon pasta with a 3 hour beef/pork ragu tomato sauce finished Parmigiano
Papperdelle ai Funghi$21.00
Sautee forest mushroom in a truffled cream sauce finished with Parmigiano
Insalata di Prosciutto$14.00
Baby Arugala Prosciutto di Parma Shaved Parmigiano Lemon vinaigrette
More about Fraschetta
Gullifty's Restaurant image

 

Gullifty's Restaurant

1149 West Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
French Onion Soup$7.25
Classic homemade onion soup topped with croutons and Austrian Gruyere cheese
Build Your Own$12.49
Choose your protein and toppings to create the perfect burger or grilled sandwich
Build Your Own Pizza or Flatbread
Build your own flatbread made on our homemade dough with our San Marzano pizza sauce and Grande pizza cheese
More about Gullifty's Restaurant
Xolo Tacos image

GRILL

Xolo Tacos

14 N. Merion Ave, Bryn Mawr

Avg 4.2 (1147 reviews)
Takeout
More about Xolo Tacos
Restaurant banner

 

Spread Bagelry - Bryn Mawr

915 Lancaster Avenue Suite 180, Bryn Mawr

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.00
La Colombe Corsica Retail Box$11.00
Bagel with Nova Cream Cheese$6.00
More about Spread Bagelry - Bryn Mawr
Restaurant banner

 

La Cabra Brewing Smoke House

810 Glenbrook Avenue, Bryn Mawr

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about La Cabra Brewing Smoke House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bryn Mawr

Salmon

Penne

Map

More near Bryn Mawr to explore

Conshohocken

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Havertown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Broomall

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Wynnewood

No reviews yet

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston