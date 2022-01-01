Chicken sandwiches in Bryn Mawr
Bryn Mawr restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about La Cabra Brewing Smokehouse
La Cabra Brewing Smokehouse
810 Glenbrook Avenue, Bryn Mawr
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
House-Smoked Chicken Salad, Greens, Bacon, Conshohocken Bakery Potato Roll
More about Gullifty's Restaurant
Gullifty's Restaurant
1149 West Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr
|French Onion Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.49
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Cayenne seasoned crispy fried chicken on a toasted brioche bun with spicy chipotle aioli and sliced dill pickles
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Buffalo marinated fried chicken breast, Gullifty's Buffalo Sauce, blue cheese crumbles, crispy fried onions, brioche roll