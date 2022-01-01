Chicken sandwiches in Bryn Mawr

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Cabra Brewing Smokehouse

810 Glenbrook Avenue, Bryn Mawr

Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
House-Smoked Chicken Salad, Greens, Bacon, Conshohocken Bakery Potato Roll
Gullifty's Restaurant

1149 West Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr

French Onion Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.49
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Cayenne seasoned crispy fried chicken on a toasted brioche bun with spicy chipotle aioli and sliced dill pickles
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Buffalo marinated fried chicken breast, Gullifty's Buffalo Sauce, blue cheese crumbles, crispy fried onions, brioche roll
