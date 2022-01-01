Pies in Bryn Mawr
Bryn Mawr restaurants that serve pies
La Cabra Brewing Smokehouse
810 Glenbrook Avenue, Bryn Mawr
|Oreo Dirt Pie
|$9.00
Whipped Cream.
|Weekly Special Pie
|$21.00
June 1st: Heirloom Tomato, Peppered Bacon, House Ricotta Roasted Garlic, Olive Oil
|Classic Pie
|$18.00
Red Sauce, Fresh Grated Mozzarella, Parmesan Fresh & Grated, Basil
Gullifty's Restaurant
1149 West Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.50
Made with real Key Limes and baked in a divine graham cracker crust and topped with a dollop of whipped cream
|Chocolate Mousse Pie
|$7.00
Light and fluffy chocolate mousse laid into an Oreo cookie crust