Pies in Bryn Mawr

Bryn Mawr restaurants that serve pies

La Cabra Brewing Smokehouse

810 Glenbrook Avenue, Bryn Mawr

Takeout
Oreo Dirt Pie$9.00
Whipped Cream.
Weekly Special Pie$21.00
June 1st: Heirloom Tomato, Peppered Bacon, House Ricotta Roasted Garlic, Olive Oil
Classic Pie$18.00
Red Sauce, Fresh Grated Mozzarella, Parmesan Fresh & Grated, Basil
Gullifty's Restaurant image

 

Gullifty's Restaurant

1149 West Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$6.50
Made with real Key Limes and baked in a divine graham cracker crust and topped with a dollop of whipped cream
Chocolate Mousse Pie$7.00
Light and fluffy chocolate mousse laid into an Oreo cookie crust
