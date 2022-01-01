Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Bryn Mawr

Go
Bryn Mawr restaurants
Toast

Bryn Mawr restaurants that serve short ribs

Avalon Bar and Bistro image

 

Avalon Bar and Bistro

818 Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Ribs$31.00
Braised Boneless beef short ribs with cauliflower puree and red wine Demi sauce
More about Avalon Bar and Bistro
Otto by Polpo image

 

Otto by Polpo

52-54 Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHORT RIB$46.00
More about Otto by Polpo

Browse other tasty dishes in Bryn Mawr

Gnocchi

Salmon

Nachos

Chicken Salad

Tiramisu

Goat Cheese Salad

Calamari

Risotto

Map

More near Bryn Mawr to explore

Conshohocken

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Havertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Broomall

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston