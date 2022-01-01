Go
South County's freshest food option. We want to make your meals enjoyable, nourishing and convenient. Spend your time doing what matters to you and not doing dishes! Grab BSquared Prepared for dinner tonight or the whole week.

140 Point Judith Rd Building C 38

Popular Items

Beef Stew Smash Potatoes$13.00
Chicken Stir Fry$13.00
Stir Fry Chicken and Veggies served with Basmati Rice and Beans
Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Milk
Herb Chicken, Mashed Potatoes Meal$12.00
Herb Chicken, mashed potatoes & Garlicky Green Beans. Allergens: Milk
Chicken & Gravy with Smash Potatoes and Asparagus$13.00
Eggplant Rollatini$12.00
Eggplant stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and parm cheeses, topped with marinara. Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Milk
Grandma's Meatloaf$13.00
Classic Meatloaf served with smashed potatoes and garlicky green beans
Allergens: Milk
Protein Balls$4.00
Great for breakfast or an anytime snack! 2 to an order. Allergens: Peanut, Tree Nut
Pork Tenderloin Special$13.00
Apple Maple Pork Tenderloin with smash squash and flash roasted asparagus & broccoli.
Allergens: Milk
Location

140 Point Judith Rd Building C 38

Narragansett RI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
