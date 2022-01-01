BSquared Prepared
South County's freshest food option. We want to make your meals enjoyable, nourishing and convenient. Spend your time doing what matters to you and not doing dishes! Grab BSquared Prepared for dinner tonight or the whole week.
Popular Items
Location
140 Point Judith Rd Building C 38
Narragansett RI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
