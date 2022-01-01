Go
Boat Town Burger Bar

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

151 Melodie Ln • $$

Avg 4 (498 reviews)

Popular Items

Texas 2$14.95
Seasoned 7 ounce patty with green chile queso, guacamole and pico on a toasted jalapeno cheddar bun. Add grilled jalapenos for that extra kick step.
Change bun to gluten free for gluten intolerance
Kid Hamburger$6.95
Kids sized burger with mayo, mustard and pickles, fries and a drink.
Change bun for gluten intolerance.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.95
A large chicken breast grilled or fried served with lettuce ,tomato and mayo on a toasted bun served with fries. Add cheese, bacon and avocado slice for a real treat.
Change bun to gluten free for gluten intolerance.
Ranch Hand$14.95
A seasoned 7 ounce burger with lettuce, tomato, grilled jalapenos, topped with one of our handmade onion rings with smokey BBQ sauce on a toasted jalapeno cheddar bun. Add bacon to make it great.
Onion rings and bun contain gluten. Change to gluten free bun and fries.
Catfish Plate$17.95
Catfish fillets hand breaded in New Orleans Mix, served with fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, with sides of tartar and cocktail sauce made fresh in our kitchen.
Contains gluten
Fried Pickles$10.95
Southern treat, dill pickle chips lightly breaded and fried. Served with ranch.
Contains gluten
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.95
3 hand battered tenders with fries, all kids meals served with a drink.
Contains gluten
Chicken Tenders$12.95
6 of our hand breaded chicken tenders served with our sweet and spicy honey mustard and homemade ranch and fries.
Contains gluten
Patty Melt$13.95
Seasoned 7 ounce angus blend patty on Texas Toast, smothered in smoked provolone, jalapeno jack cheese with caramelized onions and our homemade Aioli.
Change bun to gluten free for gluten allergy
BTBB Classic$12.95
Seasoned hand pressed angus blend 7 ounce burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo and mustard on a toasted bun. Served with fries or substitute our sweet potato fries or hand made onion rings made daily. Add your favorite cheese. Change bun to Gluten free for Gluten sensitivity
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

151 Melodie Ln

Kingsland TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

