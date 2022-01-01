Boat Town Burger Bar
Come in and enjoy!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
151 Melodie Ln • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
151 Melodie Ln
Kingsland TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Patio 2900 at Boat Town
Come grab a slice with a view!
The Spot
Food to satisfy your appetite. Handmade burgers, Uncle Arnold's spit smokes ribs, brisket and specials with your favorite cocktails and cold beer. Enjoy the weather, the water, and each other all year round!
Crazy Gals Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Castle Rock Pizza
Come in and enjoy!