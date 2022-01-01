Go
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

Stunning restaurant decorated with authentic Turkish Lighting and Decorative Tiles. Wonderful outside dining experience featuring large covered outside patio with. The outdoor area features Big Ass Fans for all weather conditions.

7600 Doctor Phillips Boulevard

Popular Items

Moussaka$23.95
Roasted eggplant layered with fresh ground lamb and tomatoes, topped with a light béchamel sauce and kaşar cheese,
then baked to perfection. Served with rice pilaf
Mixed Appetizer$22.95
A combination of Humus,
Babaganoush, Sautéed
Eggplant, Tabbuli, Ezme,
Cacik, Haydari and
Zetinyagli Yaprak Dolma
Lavas$5.45
Our signature, baked-to-order bread creation.
Highly recommended for
all soups & appetizers
Chicken Adana$22.95
Grilled skewers of hand-ground chicken seasoned
with fresh garlic, red bell peppers, light hot
peppers & parsley
Humus$7.95
Freshly puréed chickpeas with
tahini, garlic, lemon juice and
extra virgin olive oil
Select Two Appetizer$10.95
Your choice of any two -
Humus, Sautéed Eggplant,
Tabbuli, Babaganoush, Ezme,
Haydari, Cacik
Chicken Saute$21.95
Tender pieces of chicken breast seasoned with herbs & spices and sautéed with fresh onions, red
& green bell peppers, and mushrooms. Served with your choice of lemon, tomato or rich cream sauce and rice pilaf.
Falafel$9.95
Chickpeas, celery, parsley and
green onions tossed in spices and
lightly fried. Served with tahini
sauce
Chicken Sis$23.95
Hand-carved fresh chicken breast marinated in
our chef’s blend of unique seasonings and
chargrilled
Mixed Grill$48.95
A delicious combination of Doner Kebap,
Chicken & Lamb Adana Kebap, Chicken & Lamb Sis Kebap, and Chicken & Lamb Köfte. Includes one side of Cacik-Cucumber yogurt. Served over
our rice pilaf
Location

7600 Doctor Phillips Boulevard

Orlando FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
