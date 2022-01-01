Go
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

547 North Virginia Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (4172 reviews)

Popular Items

Falafel$9.95
Chickpeas, celery, parsley and
green onions tossed in spices and
lightly fried. Served with tahini
sauce
Lamb Sis$29.95
Skewers of tender lamb marinated in our chef’s unique seasonings and chargrilled to perfection
Lunch Chicken Adana$12.95
Grilled skewers of hand-ground chicken seasoned with fresh garlic, red bell peppers, light hot peppers & parsley
Lavas$4.95
Our signature, baked-to-order bread creation.
Highly recommended for
all soups & appetizers
Chicken Saute$21.95
Tender pieces of chicken breast seasoned with herbs & spices and sautéed with fresh onions, red
& green bell peppers, and mushrooms. Served with your choice of lemon, tomato or rich cream sauce and rice pilaf.
Mixed Appetizer$21.95
A combination of Humus,
Babaganoush, Sautéed
Eggplant, Tabbuli, Ezme,
Cacik, Haydari and
Zetinyagli Yaprak Dolma
Mixed Grill$45.95
A delicious combination of Doner Kebap,
Chicken & Lamb Adana Kebap, Chicken & Lamb Sis Kebap, and Chicken & Lamb Köfte. Includes one side of Cacik-Cucumber yogurt. Served over
our rice pilaf
Babaganoush$8.95
Fresh smoked eggplant
purée with tahini, olive oil
& yogurt
Chicken Adana$22.95
Grilled skewers of hand-ground chicken seasoned
with fresh garlic, red bell peppers, light hot
peppers & parsley
House Salad$11.95
Romaine hearts, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper & feta cheese with a vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

547 North Virginia Avenue

Winter Park FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

