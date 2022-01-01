Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

Go
Located in the happening Lake Nona Town Center, next to the fabulous "Icon" this location features a great patio area. The inside of the restaurant is decorated with Antique Turkish Carpets and handmade Turkish Lights throughout.

6900 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard

Popular Items

Lahmacun$19.95
A popular Turkish dish with freshly ground lamb blended with peppers, tomatoes,
parsley and fresh herbs on thin-crusted dough
Spinach & Feta Pide$20.95
A thick dough crust topped with sautéed spinach, onions, feta cheese & fresh
Lamb Shank$30.95
Seasoned to perfection with our authentic Turkish spices and seasonings, braised slowly over 5 hours
with a medley of fresh carrots, onions & bell peppers until the meat is tender enough to fall off the bone. Served with rice pilaf
Okra Saute$21.95
Turkish okra cooked with red & green peppers, onions and garlic in a savory tomato sauce. Served with
rice pilaf
Vegetable Saute$21.95
A delightful combination of fresh eggplant, bell peppers, onions, green beans, zucchini, potatoes, carrots & garlic in a savory tomato sauce. Served with rice pilaf
Cheese Pide$19.95
A thick dough crust stuffed with cheese and topped with fresh tomatoes
Chocolate Mousse$7.45
A rich mousse made with Peterbrooke dark chocolate and a hint of Turkish coffee
Stuffed Cabbage$25.95
Freshly ground lamb mixed with rice, mint, tomatoes, onion, red & green bell peppers, and garlic then expertly hand-rolled in cabbage. Topped with house-made tomato and yogurt sauces
Moussaka$23.95
Roasted eggplant layered with fresh ground lamb and tomatoes, topped with a light béchamel sauce and kaşar cheese,
then baked to perfection. Served with rice pilaf
House Salad$11.95
Romaine hearts, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper & feta cheese with a vinaigrette
Location

6900 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard

Orlando FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
