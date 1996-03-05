Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Portsmouth
  • /
  • Bubba-N-Franks Smokehouse BBQ - Portsmouth - 5405 Portsmouth Boulevard
Main picView gallery

Bubba-N-Franks Smokehouse BBQ - Portsmouth - 5405 Portsmouth Boulevard

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5405 Portsmouth Boulevard

Portsmouth, VA 23701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm

Location

5405 Portsmouth Boulevard, Portsmouth VA 23701

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

East Side Pizzeria
orange star3.5 • 96
5630 Portsmouth Blvd Portsmouth, VA 23701
View restaurantnext
Yoolks On Us - Portsmouth Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
6205 A Portsmouth Blvd Portsmouth, VA 23701
View restaurantnext
The River Restaurant and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
4012 Suite c Victory Blvd Portsmouth, VA 23701
View restaurantnext
757 Chop Cheese -
orange starNo Reviews
4221 Greenwood Drive Portsmouth, VA 23701
View restaurantnext
Woody's Raw Bar & Grill - Western Branch
orange star4.1 • 1,422
4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872 Chesapeake, VA 23321
View restaurantnext
That’z A Wrap -
orange starNo Reviews
38 Temple St Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portsmouth

Skrimp Shack - Portsmouth
orange star4.4 • 2,190
3085 Airline Blvd Portsmouth, VA 23701
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Portsmouth
orange star4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Special Events
orange star4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - BAE
orange star4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Portsmouth

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bubba-N-Franks Smokehouse BBQ - Portsmouth - 5405 Portsmouth Boulevard

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston