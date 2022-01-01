Bubba's Bistro
Bubba’s Bistro is a restaurant and bar located on one of the busiest streets in Astoria, Queens serving contemporary Southern and Creole-French foods that truly brings the taste of the South to the Northeast.
With the freshest ingredients from local markets, Bubba’s Bistro creates the most savory meals representative of the South. Chef Nicolas combines French, Spanish, and Cajun traditions to produce a truly unique and easily recognizable Louisiana flavor.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
31-13A Ditmars Blvd • $$
Location
31-13A Ditmars Blvd
Astoria NY
|Sunday
|1:20 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:20 pm - 8:45 pm
