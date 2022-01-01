Go
Bubba's Bistro

Bubba’s Bistro is a restaurant and bar located on one of the busiest streets in Astoria, Queens serving contemporary Southern and Creole-French foods that truly brings the taste of the South to the Northeast.
With the freshest ingredients from local markets, Bubba’s Bistro creates the most savory meals representative of the South. Chef Nicolas combines French, Spanish, and Cajun traditions to produce a truly unique and easily recognizable Louisiana flavor.

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

31-13A Ditmars Blvd • $$

Popular Items

Side Of Blue Cheese
Southern Fried Dill Frickles$8.00
Fried pickle spears, with ranch Cajun dipping sauce
Home Made Corn Bread$9.00
Served with house made honey butter
Buffalo Cauliflower$9.75
Served with vegan sour cream
ChickenWich$16.95
Southern fried chicken, honey mustard, apple slaw, lettuce, hot sauce on a brioche bun with fries . . . 17.95
Crab & Shrimp Pasta$22.00
4 Pieces Of Fried Chicken$17.95
Served with our house made mash with gravy and veggies, with a home made corn bread
Louisiana Shrimp Po-Boy$18.00
Fried shrimp with remoulade sauce, lemon dill, and topped with hot sauce / lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun with fries
Bubba's Mac & Cheese$11.00
Mac with melted cheddar, gruyere & mascarpone cheese, topped with additional cheddar
Blue Note Wings$14.95
6 wings with you choice of sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

31-13A Ditmars Blvd

Astoria NY

Sunday1:20 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:20 pm - 8:45 pm
