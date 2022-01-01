Bubba's Brickyard - 217 N Pine St, Burlington, WI 53105
Open today 4:00 PM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
217 N Pine St, Burlington, WI 53105, Burlington WI 53105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Antioch Pizza Shop - Burlington, WI
No Reviews
980 Milwaukee ave suite 200 Burlington, WI 53105
View restaurant
Uncle Harry's Frozen Custard and Ice Cream - 100 S Jefferson St
No Reviews
100 S Jefferson St Waterford, WI 53185
View restaurant