Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer

100% Fresh Never Frozen.
We take Prime NY Strip Steak, Ribeye, Sirloin and Brisket and ground it fresh into the best Burgher you have ever eaten!

300 Wharton Circle

Popular Items

Bubba's Giant Pretzel$16.00
Two pounds of deep fried pretzel goodness, brought to your table piping hot. Your choice of two sauces (beer cheese, honey mustard, dark spicy mustard or honey sauce).
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Fresh cut mozzarella, hand dipped in our house-made beer batter deep fried.
Bacon Ranch Burgher$14.00
Signature blend burgher with lettuce, tomato, mild chddar cheese, bacon and our house-made bacon ranch sauce.
The Bubba Burgher$15.00
Signature blend gourmet burgher, thick-cut bacon and more shredded cheddar than your arteries are ready for! We toss extra fried cheese on there too!
Wild Wild West Burgher$14.00
Signature blend gourmet burgher, fried onion strings, BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and bacon.
Classic Burgher$13.00
Signature gourment burgher, your choice of cheese, lettuce , tomato and onion.
The Steakhouse Burgher$14.00
Portabella mushrooms and onions cooked in worcestershire at blazing temperatures atop a signature gourmet burgher. Lettuce tomato, swiss cheese and a house-made horseradish mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.00
We whip up an amazing dip with our award winning buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of tortilla chips or fried pita chips.
Boneless Wings$12.00
No bones? No problem! Just under a pound of our boneless wings. More than 20 sauces to choose from!
Kids Hamburgher$6.00
300 Wharton Circle

Triadelphia WV

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
