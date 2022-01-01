Go
Toast

BUBBLE MOCHI

Come in and enjoy!

155b Maple Ave W

No reviews yet

Popular Items

HALF DOZEN DONUT$15.99
COOKIES CREAM MOCHI DONUT$2.99
MANGO MOCHI DONUT$2.99
with Dried Mango
HONEYDEW MILK TEA$5.49
TOPPING AVAILABLE
MANGO PASSION FRUIT$4.79
TOPPING AVAILABLE
TARO MILK TEA$5.49
TOPPING AVAILABLE
STRAWBERRY MILK TEA$5.49
TOPPING AVAILABLE
DOZEN DONUT$29.99
MANGO YOGURT SMOOTHIES$5.95
TOPPING AVAILABLE
PEACH LYCHEE SLUSH$5.29
TOPPING AVAILABLE
See full menu

Location

155b Maple Ave W

Vienna VA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TeaDM Mini

No reviews yet

Come enjoy some of the finest boba tea Virginia has to offer!
Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 11am -9pm
Fri-Sat: 10am-10pm
Sunday: 10am-9pm

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Plaka Grill 110 Lawyers Rd

No reviews yet

Gotta get to Plaka!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0284

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston