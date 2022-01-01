Go
BUBBLE REPUBLIC

800 W LAS TUNAS DR STE 100

Popular Items

Honey Milk Tea$4.95
Black Diamond Milk Tea$5.15
Milk Tea that Includes Boba, Grass Jelly and Red Bean
Fried Pork Chop Meal 炸排骨餐$9.75
Black Milk Tea$4.35
Popcorn Chicken 炸盐酥鸡$6.75
Bubble Republic Fruit Tea$5.50
Minced Meat Rice 卤肉饭$6.75
Popcorn Chicken Meal 炸鹽酥雞餐$9.50
Green Apple Tea$4.35
Panna Cotta Black Milk Tea$5.00
Location

800 W LAS TUNAS DR STE 100

SAN GABRIEL CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
