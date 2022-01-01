Bubbles Lounge
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
2712 Cesery Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2712 Cesery Blvd, Jacksonville FL 32211
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar
No Reviews
1602 & 1604 Walnut Street Jacksonville, FL 32206
View restaurant
The Potter’s House Soul Food - Southside
No Reviews
9400 Atlantic Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32225
View restaurant